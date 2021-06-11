Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes $52,000 Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $449,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $27,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,447 shares of company stock worth $8,700,001. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

BLI opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.77.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

