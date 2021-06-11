Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,796 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 104,673 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 244,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,543 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.37.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

STAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie lowered Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

