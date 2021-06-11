KeyCorp Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $350.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $305.21.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $223.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.95 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.62.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $243,333.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $64,808,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $456,732,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,560,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $235,140,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,243,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

