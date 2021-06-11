State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 227.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,151 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 114,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 48,285 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 80.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $58,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at $601,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,640 shares of company stock worth $254,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $13.86 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $693.72 million, a PE ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.