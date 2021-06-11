$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.65. Independent Bank reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 48.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $213,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBCP stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.