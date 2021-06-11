Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TARS) is one of 197 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Competitors -22,838.38% -121.87% -32.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -$26.81 million -8.93 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 24.48

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1115 4439 9773 185 2.58

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.47%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.30%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

