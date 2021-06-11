RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $770.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $634.00 to $770.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RH. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.53.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH opened at $707.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.28. RH has a 52-week low of $226.82 and a 52-week high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,365,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in RH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RH by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.