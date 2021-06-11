RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $770.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $634.00 to $770.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on RH. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.53.
Shares of RH opened at $707.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.28. RH has a 52-week low of $226.82 and a 52-week high of $733.05.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,365,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in RH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RH by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
