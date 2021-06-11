The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of The Children’s Place worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLCE. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of PLCE opened at $92.16 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $103.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

