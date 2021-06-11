Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,393,000 after acquiring an additional 190,493 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 832,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 858,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $967.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

