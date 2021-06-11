Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Barclays

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 434,093 shares of company stock worth $21,090,607. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

