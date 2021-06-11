Scotiabank Boosts Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$25.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TCLAF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of TCLAF stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

