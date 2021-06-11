MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAX. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -301.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,225,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,825,084 shares of company stock valued at $128,316,522 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

