Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $1,145,760.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,052,531.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $2,367,825.84.

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 171.10 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Roth Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

