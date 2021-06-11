Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George Sells 100,000 Shares

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,562,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,958,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.75.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $7,092,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,004,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 90,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 296,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

