Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 16,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,006,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 14,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $803,180.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $1,124,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $1,098,560.00.

NYSE:PINS opened at $68.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,137.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.50. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

