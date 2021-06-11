Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Nicholas Daffan Sells 6,371 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32.

On Thursday, April 8th, Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $170.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.45. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.17 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after buying an additional 228,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after buying an additional 83,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after buying an additional 139,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,581,000 after buying an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

