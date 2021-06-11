Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,698 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.38% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $94,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245. 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.48.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

