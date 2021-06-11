American International Group Inc. Sells 1,676 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,881,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,287,000. Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $52.58 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

