Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,424 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $334,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 22,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $933,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,349. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

NYSE:PD opened at $39.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.75. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

