The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

