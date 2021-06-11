Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.70% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 106,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 57,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 354.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter.

FCAL stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

