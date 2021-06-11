Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $669,000 Investment in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,623.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PXI opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.