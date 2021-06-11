Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,003,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

PTEN opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

