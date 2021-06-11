American International Group Inc. Has $824,000 Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Employers worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Employers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

EIG opened at $42.58 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

