BlackRock Inc. Has $284.42 Million Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.83% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $284,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after buying an additional 662,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 287,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 93,187 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 87,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 74,928 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $26.52.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.