Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Strategic Education worth $279,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 147.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Shares of STRA opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $173.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.