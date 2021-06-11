First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,916 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.37% of First Citizens BancShares worth $276,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 115.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $333,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $852.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $854.39. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.27 and a 1-year high of $901.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCNCA. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.