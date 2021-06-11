BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $264,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SKT opened at $19.04 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

SKT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

