CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $71.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE CMS opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

