B. Riley Boosts Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Price Target to $5.25

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price objective raised by analysts at B. Riley from $2.50 to $5.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.05% from the stock’s current price.

CHS has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $657.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

