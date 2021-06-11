Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.90.

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.73.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $40,178,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

