Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

In related news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,183,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 163,113 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

SDC opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

