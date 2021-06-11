GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for GigCapital2’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GigCapital2 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

GIX opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. GigCapital2 has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $12.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIX. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the 4th quarter worth $2,151,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GigCapital2 by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 135,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 48,980 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the 4th quarter worth $1,643,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About GigCapital2

GigCapital2, Inc is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

