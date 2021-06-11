Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $129.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,183.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,365.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,362,455 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 338,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 187,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 10,788.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 70,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

