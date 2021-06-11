Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE FAII opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

