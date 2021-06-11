Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 546 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,418,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,347,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after buying an additional 858,644 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $49.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

