BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 454.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cameco were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Cameco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cameco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cameco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Cameco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

