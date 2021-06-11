Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,395 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCO. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth about $304,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

CMCO stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 133.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.14. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

