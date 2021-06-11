BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 785 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $78.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.