BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 13,988 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 124.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 72,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,974,000 after acquiring an additional 183,234 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.78 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

