BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 9,053 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 131.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,943 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

SBSI stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

