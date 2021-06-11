BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 11,622 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 145.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.92%.

In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STBA. TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

