BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 96.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USCR opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,099 shares of company stock worth $130,174 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

