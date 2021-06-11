Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 284,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 322,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the period.

BSJM opened at $23.36 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33.

