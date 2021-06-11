The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 499 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $351,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $2,324,148. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLM. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

