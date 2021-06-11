Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,414 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $21.37 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

