Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,511 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.52 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. Research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

