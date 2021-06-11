Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $142.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.44.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $134.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.