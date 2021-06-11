Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,706 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 25.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 88,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.18. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

