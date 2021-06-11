Argus Begins Coverage on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Argus began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.53.
Rocket Companies stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $43.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,273,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 264,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
