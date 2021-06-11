Argus Begins Coverage on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Argus began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.53.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,273,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 264,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

